Williamsport -- Because of the COVID-19 crisis and its impacts, the Lycoming County Board of Commissioners, by way of County Resolution, has extended the Face Value Period for payment of real estate taxes assessed by Lycoming County. The extension moves the date from June 30, 2020 to August 31, 2020.

The resolution was passed on May 19, 2020. The resolution did not extend the discount period. To receive the 2% discount, Lycoming County real state taxes had to be postmarked on or before April 30, 2020.

To receive the benefit of the extended face period, real estate taxes paid at the face amount need to be postmarked on or before August 31, 2020. After August 31, payments are subject to the normal 10% late penalty.

The amount of tax due has not been changed.