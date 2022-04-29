Lycoming County, Pa. — The Lycoming County Commissioners approved grant funding for 18 park and recreation projects across the county.

Funding will go toward eleven park projects and seven recreation projects not located in a municipal park. The award total for the grants is $367,960.

A representative for Cummings Township, one of the municipalities receiving funds, said they’re adding music equipment and swings for people with “physical disabilities and larger size.”

“I hope to combat childhood obesity... as well as to entice the children and the parents away from their electronics,” she said.

Ann Baker, Duboistown Burrough manager, said they’re adding a toddler section and equipment for those with special needs.

“We really foster the community,” Baker said.

Jeff Pennycuff, Nippenose Township board of supervisor’s chairman, said that they’re looking to upgrade playground equipment.

“We still have a slide we call the ‘heater,’ because it’s a stainless steel metal convection oven,” Pennycuff said.

Billy Clees, the Lycoming County natural resource planner, said that the 11 park projects will serve over 50% of the county’s residents. He said calculating the percentage for the other recreation-based projects is more challenging.

The funds are to be provided through Act 13 of the Marcellus Legacy Fund, which was setup in 2012 to provide funding for recreation projects for counties that contain large amounts of natural gas drilling.

“This was from the gas industry, specifically to be used for parks and recreation. It doesn’t come out of our taxpayers money," said Commissioner Tony Mussare.

The county received 27 project applications in total.

