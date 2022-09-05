Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming College Art Gallery will open a new exhibit this fall showcasing the work of local printmaker and artist Chad Andrews.

The exhibit titled, “a day can get so long,” will premiere on Friday, Sept. 16, with a gallery talk at 5:30 p.m. The show will run through Saturday, Oct. 15, and is free and open to the public.

Andrews began using images from Williamsport’s community and the Northcentral Pennsylvania region in 2010 as exhibited by his image, “The Integration of Technology.”

“The diversities of communities in the rural region and the city of Williamsport are incredibly complex, yet they are held together by the land and sky. The use of multiple artistic styles representing the local arts, history, politics, economics, religions, culture, and time are solely based on what I am thinking and feeling in the moment when walking into the studio. This approach to image-making embraces conflicts in processes, materials, and imagery,” Andrews said. “The works often incorporate little ala-prima moments, both intuitive and formal, within a larger disjointed composition. This practice embraces the ever-changing confusion and connectivity of the country and world. These themes dictate decisions that appear throughout my work, using the passing of time in the studio to enrich and complicate the imagery.”

Andrews owns Studio Paper+, a printmaking studio located in the Pajama Factory in Williamsport. When not there, he maintains his painting studio on his family’s horse farm in Montoursville, Pa.

In addition to his career as an artist, Andrews is an educator and has taught printmaking at the University of Pennsylvania and was the director of visual arts at the Interlochen Center for the Arts. Currently, he is an associate professor of printmaking and foundations at the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania. His work is held in private and public collections and is exhibited nationally. He received his B.F.A. from Kutztown University of Pennsylvania and his M.F.A. from the University of Pennsylvania with concentrations in printmaking.

The Lycoming College Art Gallery, located in downtown Williamsport at 25 W. Fourth Street, contributes to the city’s arts culture and allows the College to become more involved with the surrounding community. Lycoming art students have the opportunity to interact with visiting artists and learn first-hand the inner workings of an art gallery.

This fall, the gallery is open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 4-8 p.m. For more information, please visit the gallery online.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.