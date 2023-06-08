Williamsport, Pa. — Any bystander can become a life-saving hero with just a little bit of basic education and training.

This is the basis of UPMC's Minutes Matter program, which recently trained staff of the Williamsport Crosscutters and then moved on to the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce and Lycoming County United Way.

Emergencies can happen any time and anywhere. Minutes Matter focuses on common types of emergency responses: stopping a bleed, administering Narcan to someone experiencing an opioid overdose, assisting with mental health crises, and performing CPR.

“It only takes a few minutes for a bleeding emergency to be fatal and only about one in 10 people survive cardiac arrest,” said Tony Bixby, chief, Susquehanna Regional EMS, and director, Prehospital Services, UPMC in North Central Pa.

“While trained are often only minutes away, what bystanders do and how they respond in those early minutes can greatly increase the odds of survival. This initiative is something close to our team as it’s our way of helping the community help us to save lives. The more we spread the word, the greater the opportunity that a bystander at an emergency event in our community will know how to respond.”

UPMC’s Minutes Matter empowers bystanders by not only teaching how to respond to common, life-threatening emergencies related to opioid overdose, mental health crisis, cardiac arrest, and uncontrolled bleeding, but also how to act and use an AED, Narcan, and a tourniquet, as well as how to administer effective CPR.

For more information on getting involved with UPMC’s Minutes Matter, visit MinutesMatter.UPMC.com.

