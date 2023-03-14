Loyalsock Twp., Pa. — Loyalsock Township High School will present "Sister Act: A Divine Musical Comedy" on March 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. and March 19 at 2 p.m.

Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! Featuring original music by Tony- and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken ("Newsies," "Beauty and the Beast," "Little Shop of Horrors"), this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and the uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community, but, in doing so, blows her cover. Soon the gang is giving chase, only to find themselves up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

“This show is just plain fun!” says director Amanda Haney. “I think everyone will find a piece of themselves in one of the characters. Whether it's Deloris’s big dreams, Mother Superior’s fierce protection of her family, or finding your voice like Mary Robert, each character is so beautifully human and complex. Put that together with hilarious jokes, 70s references, and a rocking score, you will leave singing along to the disco-era music and ready to Raise Your Voice!”

Maria Blas, a junior, plays Deloris Van Cartier. “This show really means a lot to the star I've wanted to be since I was little. It's given me a family, an opportunity to express, and, of course, an immeasurable amount of love,” says Blas. Outside of the musical production, Maria is a two-time All-State Jazz Vocalist and was selected as a vocalist for the first-ever NAfME All-Eastern Modern Band Ensemble in April. Maria plans to make music and theatre her career after high school thanks to her experience at Loyalsock. “The only thing left to do is to spread that love all around!”

Senior Elaina Bartley is preparing for her final show at Loyalsosck, participating since 2019. Bartley won a Ray of Light Award in 2022 for her portrayal of Mrs. Brill in "Mary Poppins" and will be majoring in Film Acting upon graduation. This year, she follows in the footsteps of Dame Maggie Smith as Mother Superior.

“This show has been such a blast to put together and the cast and crew have made every second of the process memorable. I’m so excited to be mother superior and embrace her deadpan stare!” said Bartley.

The cast and crew are comprised of over 40 students in grades 8 - 12 and feature Maria Blas (Deloris), Elaina Bartley (Mother Superior), Simon Uhter (Curtis), and Tegan Whaley (Officer Eddie Souther). Kate Richards plays shy Mary Robert, Regan Oaks embodies the enthusiastic Sister Mary Patrick, and Gianna Rupert portrays the stubborn, staunch Sister Mary Lazarus that all befriend Deloris in her new life as a nun.

Production Staff includes: Amanda Haney (Director/Music Director), Kizzy Gula (Choreographer), Phill Haney (Technical/Set Director), Ashley Jackson Druckenmiller (Costumes), Ryan Bulgarelli (Pit Orchestra Director), Chris Bird (Sound) and Emma Criswell (Student Teacher/Vocal Coach).

For tickets, visit www.showtix4u.com/events/LTSD or purchase at the door. Prices are $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.

Sister Act is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

