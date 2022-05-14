Williamsport, Pa. — Loyalsock Township High school junior Gabriel Severn will spend three weeks in Austria this summer as part of an all-expenses paid music exchange program.

Severn, an accomplished bassist, was chosen as the U.S. winner of the Joe Zawinul Foundation for Achievement’s “Z” Award. The “Z” Award is given annually to a music student from Austria and a music student in the U.S. for demonstrating exceptional musical talent and passion, according to a release issued Friday.

Through the Zawinul Exchange Program, the winners participate in an all-expenses paid cultural exchange program that encourages them to broaden their studies and acquire new skills through multi-cultural opportunities. Gabriel will spend 3 weeks in June in Vienna, Austria studying at the Joe Zawinul Musikschule, visiting historical and cultural sights, and performing at Viennese festivals and events.

Zawinul composed some of the best-known standards in jazz, including “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy” and “Birdland.” With Wayne Shorter, Joe founded and led Weather Report, one of the most successful band of post-’60s jazz. Weather Report became the most popular jazz band of its time, winning the DownBeat reader’s poll as best jazz band or electric jazz combo every year of its existence.In 2003 Joe founded the Zawinul Musikschule in Austria, his home country.

Before his death in 2007, Joe had begun to fashion an exchange program between music students at his school and music students in the U.S., his adopted country.

“Weather Report and Joe Zawinul have been huge influences on me for years, since I was toddler. My trio is even named after a Weather Report tune,” says Severn. “Being able to have this experience ,which originated from Joe Zawinul’s idea, and in his home country, is pretty exciting.”

Gabriel began playing and performing on the electric bass at age 7, and has received multiple awards for performing, soloing, and composition from DownBeat, the Jazz Education Network, and the National YoungArts Foundation.

Gabriel’s jazz fusion trio, Teen Town, has also received a DownBeat award and the 2020 “Best Jazz Band” Award from the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame. Teen Town released their debut album, A Month of Sundays, in early May.

For more information, visit www.gabrielsevern.com

