This weekend, you can nab a free one-pint annual plant for your mother, a friend, or yourself (We won't tell!) through the Lowe's Mother's Day flower giveaway.

To participate in the giveaway, simply register on the Lowe's website to reserve a plant. A free Lowe's website account is required to register. Then, pick up your plant on May 14, which is Mother's Day, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

No purchase is necessary. Plants will be given away while supplies last. Lowe's is also offering coupons for $10 off your next purchase of $75 or more during this event.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.