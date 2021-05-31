Shared with permission from First News Now

Slate Run, Pa. - Around 5:04 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, fire crews from Morris Fire Department were requested to assist Lycoming County Pennsylvania Forestry with a search and rescue in Brown Township.

Crews responded to 392 Slate Run Road to lend a hand in the incident. Not much is known about what unfolded or if the fisherman suffered any injuries in the incident. However, FNN received word that the lost fisherman was found around 6:30 p.m.

Several fire crews and others were cleared a short time later.