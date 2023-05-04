Montoursville, Pa. — Every year, about 40 American children die in hot cars according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

All of these deaths are preventable with some extra precautions. To help parents and caretakers remember this, PennDOT and NHTSA have created a catchy campaign slogan: Look before you lock!

To help prevent hot car deaths, some auto manufacturers have begun adding a rear seat notification feature. If a driver opens the door to a car with this feature, the vehicle will display a message or make a sound when the car is parked in order to remind the driver to check the back seat. Beginning in 2020, this feature became standard in all GM vehicles (Buicks, Cadillacs, Chevrolets, and GMC models). Several manufacturers have announced their intentions to include a rear seat notification as a standard feature.

More advanced alert systems use motion detectors to sense movement in a parked vehicle and will sound an alarm, flash the headlights, and some even send a text message to the car owner's phone.

Over half of hot car deaths occur because somebody has forgotten a child in a car. Another quarter of hot car deaths occur when a child climbs into an unattended vehicle and becomes trapped.

To prevent these two leading causes of hot car deaths, guardians are encouraged to check their vehicle's back seat before exiting the vehicle and to lock the doors and trunk when the vehicle is not in use. Even if you're absolutely certain that you have dropped a child off at daycare or preschool, take a few seconds to check the back seat. NHTSA data says that 46 percent of hot car deaths occurred when a caretaker intended to drop a child off at daycare or preschool, but forgot.

The temperature of a car can reach over 115 degrees Fahrenheit when the outside temperature is only 70 degrees.

The third leading cause of hot car deaths is purposely leaving a child in a parked car while running an errand. Parking in a shaded area or rolling down the windows does little to control the temperature inside of the car, and it's vital to remember that a small child's body temperature changes much more quickly than that of an adult - three to five times more quickly, according to NHTSA.

PennDOT urges all parents and caregivers to do these three things to help prevent child heatstroke:

Make it a habit to look in the back seat EVERY time you exit the car

NEVER leave a child in a vehicle unattended

ALWAYS lock the car and put the keys out of reach

If you are a bystander and see a child in a hot vehicle:

Make sure the child is okay and responsive. If not, call 911 immediately;

If the child appears to be okay, attempt to locate the parents or have the facility's security or management page the car owner over the PA system

If there is someone with you, one person should actively search for the parent while the other waits at the car

If the child is not responsive or appears to be in distress, attempt to get into the car to assist the child — even if that means breaking a window. Pennsylvania's "Good Samaritans" law protects people from lawsuits for getting involved to help a person in an emergency, provided they made a good faith effort to contact the vehicle owner and emergency responders and use no more force than necessary

Know the warning signs of heatstroke, which include red, hot, and moist or dry skin; no sweating; a strong rapid pulse or a slow weak pulse; nausea; confusion; or acting strangely. If a child exhibits any of these signs after being in a hot vehicle, quickly spray the child with cool water or with a garden hose. NEVER put a child in an ice bath. Call 911 or your local emergency number immediately.

