Williamsport, Pa. -- Rob Hughes, a long-term patient at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport, recently donated to the Susquehanna Health Foundation to support the free lunch program offered to cancer center patients.

“Over the years and through the course of various treatments, I’ve been on the receiving end of the generous giving of others,” said Rob. “I feel the time is right for me to pay it forward for others. I want to help others, even if it’s with something as simple as a free lunch, because sometimes it’s the little things that can make a big difference. It’s never fun to get chemo, but when I come to the cancer center, the staff makes me feel like I’m at home, surrounded by friends. I wouldn’t go anywhere else for treatment.”

Susquehanna Health Foundation supports all UPMC in the Susquehanna region facilities including Lock Haven, Muncy, Williamsport, Williamsport Divine Providence Campus, and Wellsboro. Every dollar stays local to provide life-changing medicine close to home. For more information or to make a donation, visit UPMCSusquehanna.org/giving.