Harrisburg, Pa. -- Last week, House Republicans sent a bill to the Senate to address the tragic COVID-19 death rate occurring at the state’s nursing home facilities, personal care homes, and assisted living residences.

Related reading: Jersey Shore ManorCare up to 19 deaths from coronavirus, 18 recovered; agency wants to help

The Senior Protection Act (House Bill 2510) is a bipartisan initiative that aims to use regional health system collaboratives to better manage personnel, protocols, testing, and expenditures to protect vulnerable senior citizens who live in these facilities.

The legislation was developed with the help of medical experts at UPMC with the goal of saving lives and giving families whose loved ones reside in these facilities peace of mind.

The urgent need for this legislation is well illustrated by the administration’s long-awaited release of data specific to each of the state’s long-term care facilities, available here.

More than 3,000 of the state’s COVID-19 deaths – nearly 70% of the state’s fatalities – have occurred among these residents.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

Further related reading: