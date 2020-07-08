Second of two book giveaways scheduled for tomorrow in Shaw park, 12 - 2 p.m.

Williamsport -- The Lycoming County United Way’s mission is to mobilize the collective resources of our communities to change lives by fighting for the health, education, financial stability, and basic needs of every person in every community.

In simplest terms, they partner with community agencies who offer a service, help to link the agency with the individuals who are in need, and develop resources to ensure critical programs are funded.

As a result of a strong working partnership with United Way of Pennsylvania (UWP), the Lycoming County United Way (LCUW) was a successful sub-recipient of a $170,000 grant for 49,000 new books from First Book’s OMG Books Awards: Offering More Great Books to Spark Innovation.

Lycoming County United Way received $6,300 which allowed for the purchase of approximately 1,500 books for distribution to our community partners in Lycoming, Sullivan, and Tioga Counties.

“After a successful launch of our efforts in February, we thought what better way to continue to spread the love of reading and find ways to reduce or prevent 'summer slide' than to focus this summer on getting more books into the hands of kids in our communities,” stated Melyssa McHale, Resource Development Manager at the LCUW, and the staff member spearheading this project.

In addition to partnering with the Kiwanis Club of Williamsport to get books into a few local laundromats, the LCUW team is attending the City of Williamsport’s Summer Lunch Program at Brandon and Shaw Park, as well as locations including Family Promise, Firetree Place, Nurse Family Partnership, Saving Grace Shelter, and Sojourner Truth Ministries to distribute more of the books.

This is in addition to the initial spread the love initiative involving Mayor Derek Slaughter and United Way staff members reading to kids at Head Start and the River Valley Regional YMCA Childcare program.

Ronald Frick, President of LCUW, Alison Cleary, Community Impact Manager, Melyssa McHale, Resource Development Manager, and Corinne Stammel-Demmien, Resource Development Manager will participate in the book giveaways.

Distribution is currently scheduled to take place Thursday, July 9: Shaw Park, from noon to 2 p.m.

“We are thrilled to have access to the First Book’s OMG Books funding that has provided hundreds of books to kids across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Our partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Education and advocacy efforts around education are making it possible for us to leverage resources to help kids in our communities fall in love with reading,” said Ron Frick, President of the Lycoming County United Way. “Many of the kids receiving these books are kids most susceptible to falling behind during a normal summer and with the recent disruption caused by COVID-19, this becomes an even more important initiative,” continued Frick.

Your annual ongoing investment in the Lycoming County United Way is helping support critical programs in Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga Counties making it possible for those in need to have access to services. In addition to your financial support, volunteers and those advocating on behalf of the United Way are making a difference.

