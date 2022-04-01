As the heavy snowfall from another winter clears in northern Pennsylvania, a new tradition continues on a cold Saturday morning in March.

A group of outdoor enthusiast, old and young alike, took to the Northern Tier outdoors to begin the hunt. Shed hunt, that is!

"This was our Fourth Annual Shed Hunt," said Will Casselberry, an outdoor enthusiast and shed hunt coordinator.

Shed hunters search for antlers that naturally fall off deer and elk in late winter, which is typically through February and March in Pennsylvania.

For this event, participants break into teams to scour the woods in search of those antlers. When the shed hunters come across their prize, they simply take a picture an upload it to the "Tioga County Outdoors" Facebook group before collecting it from its natural spot.

"Every year it’s gotten a little bigger. However this year it blew up!" stated Casselberry. "I think the first year we had about eight or nine teams, roughly 25 people."

That first year was just the beginning for the event. Three years later, participation has grown almost four times larger.

"I started this thinking it would be a one time thing, but I had a lot of people asking if we’d do it again the following year. I never thought it would get 94 people spending an entire Saturday looking for sheds."

Think again.

One deep dive into shed hunting and it is easy to see why the event has grown. Participants can get out and enjoy nature, some physical exercise, and time well spent connecting with fellow shed hunters — not to mention the excitement of actually finding an antler left behind!

But out of all those positives, the most important one may be that shed hunting has no age boundaries. Few outdoor activities can be enjoyed by all ages the way shed hunting can.

"We had 94 total people participate (this year), including 43 youths which is the main goal...getting kids outdoors!"

For family and guardians looking to get kids outside, shed hunting can be the ultimate hike for kids. It's nature's true treasure hunt (minus all the digging!).

So how has nature's treasure hunt been going? Not only has participation skyrocketed, so too has the hunt's success at finding the hidden gems left behind in the woods.

"Last year we had 56 sheds turned in with the largest being a 72 inches 'left side'. I didn’t think we would beat 56 sheds, but this year we had 85 sheds turned in."

As the participation and success of the hunts has grown, so too has the gracious donations to making the event a little extra special.

Donations were received from Tom and Eric Wivell; The Tackle Shack; Nessmuks Sporting Goods; Titan Sports and Graphics; This Is My Quest; Lawrence Bubeck, Ann and Pat Crowley, Mike and Donna Casselberry, and Myndi at The Hunting Public.

For more pictures and information, check out the event's Facebook group, "Tioga County Outdoors."

As for 2022, the winning teams were:

First Place Team - Eric Wivell, Shane Cannon, Cody Groover, Derrick Thorpe (19 sheds, including the largest at 62 inches)

Second Place Team - Brandon, Felicia, Greyson Crumb, Owen Crumb, Liz H (18 sheds)

Third Place Team - Tyler & Angela Rhone and two youths, Kris McDermott and Krista Biggans (14 sheds)

Fourth Place Team - Steve Henneman, Corey Lewis, Matt Hildebrand, Rob Kreger, and four youths (11 sheds)



