Williamsport, Pa. — The more you’re around community theatre, the more you’re reminded of two very impressive things.

First, the amount of talent tucked away in small towns all across the country. And it’s not just about the singers, dancers, and actors on stage. We’re talking about directors, stage managers, sound and lighting specialists, costume coordinators, and set designers and builders. The skills these people display to entertain local audiences makes almost every show well worth the price of admission.

The second impressive thing is how these people manage to dedicate the time to their craft, and to the show itself, while still living full-time lives away from the theatre. Whether the person is in the work force or still in school, mixing in rehearsals and home practices among the other personal and social demands life holds, is a feat unto itself.

Hannah Rankey is no stranger to this endeavor. A Loyalsock High School graduate of 2020, Rankey has performed in roughly 35 shows during her young life.

Her 2018 portrayal of Doralee in Loyalsock’s production of “9 to 5” won her a Ray of Light Award for “Best Female Lead in a Musical.”

Presently, she’s starring as Cynthia Weil in Williamsport’s Community Theatre League’s version of “Beautiful,” the musical centered around the life and career of singer/songwriter Carole King. Logistically, however, this show is proving a little more difficult for Rankey than the rest of her castmates.

The show, like most CTL shows, has a two-weekend run. The problem was, Rankey’s college classes started on the Monday in between. That part wouldn’t be so bad, except she goes to Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio.

“I didn’t originally think of auditioning because the timing was bad with school, and also because I didn’t know anything about the show,” Rankey said. “But then some of my friends reached out and said they were auditioning, and [director Ellen Boyer], who I have worked with before, mentioned that I should come out. So I found a video of the Broadway version and fell in love.”

After the show’s opening run last Friday night, Saturday night, and Sunday afternoon, Rankey had to hightail it west for four and a half hours to make it to her Monday classes. Then, after her Thursday morning class, she raced back across Interstate 80 to make her 6:30 p.m. call time for that night’s show. She’ll stay in town for the weekend run, including the show’s final curtain on Sunday afternoon, then drive back to Ohio so she can be back in class Monday morning.

Even with the extra trek, Rankey doesn’t regret her decision to take part.

“I’m so glad I did it, regardless of the four-hour commute,” Rankey said. “My character is super fun, sarcastic, and has great songs. Besides, some of the people in the show commute an hour each way for rehearsal, so my one long weekend doesn’t seem that bad.”

The show has gotten strong reviews. When asked about the cast for “Beautiful,” CTL executive director Seth Sponhouse described the group as “stellar.”

Some tickets still remain for each of the final three shows. For information or to order tickets, log onto http://www.ctlshows.com/

