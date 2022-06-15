Lycoming County, Pa. — The essence of Nature Photography Day is to capture the beauty of nature wherever you are, with whatever equipment.

Nature photographer Michael Kinney has the same motto. Kinney started his photography journey 15 years ago, but his connection to nature came first.

Kinney has lived in the Williamsport area along the Lycoming Creek for most of his life, spending much of that time fishing and hiking.

The camaraderie of fishing first sparked his interest in photography. Kinney and his friends would take pictures of their fish “for bragging rights.” Then, “after so many trips, we started collecting more pictures and they start getting interesting and it goes from there. Turned into full out photography,” Kinney said.

The decision wasn’t intentional, but came to him naturally—just by being in nature and taking in what it has to offer. That continues to be Kinney’s approach to his practice today.

Most nature photos are spontaneous, born out of being in the right place at the right time. “Planned shots are difficult. It’s so hard to manipulate or understand wildlife," Kinney said.

While Kinney does seek out lesser-known and lesser-trafficked spots, he can only pick the scene, not the creatures he will encounter. “There's a lot of creatures that are both underwater and out of the water. They're always interesting,” said Kinney, who likes to study creatures of the underwater, above water, and land alongside the water.

“It's tough to go out into nature and say ‘hey, I need to go get some deer pictures today.’ It's probably not going to happen.” Instead, Kinney said, “you take advantage of all the opportunities you're shown.”

Kinney has led community workshops on nature photography in the past, and he recommends that anyone interested in the craft should embrace the moment: “don’t worry too much about your camera or equipment. And maybe worry more about spending time where you would want to photograph,” Kinney said.

Kinney’s experience of nature photography reminds us that there are limits on controlling the natural world. A photo can capture nature without human contact.

“My motivation is to just spread what nature can be, rather than everyday life,” Kinney said, stressing the contrast between nature and society.

Sometimes society’s version of nature distorts our understanding of animals, as in the case of the Eastern Hellbender, a species which Kinney is known for popularizing through an underwater video that went viral.

“For over 100 years, this creature has been referred to as the hellbender” — a name it does not deserve, according to Kinney. “When I filmed this creature, it was super docile and it was just a really calm creature.”

“We've only seen the hellbender on the end of the fishing line, and anything on the end of the fishing line is upset, mad, angry, and wants to get away from it,” Kinney said. “It's something usually you don't get to see without a camera.”

At the end of the day, Kinney is motivated by the chance to share his work. Find most of his collection publicly on his Facebook page.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.