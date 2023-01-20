Wellsboro, Pa. — The Endless Mountain Music Festival has earned grant funding to support its rural arts offerings in the community.

The festival, taking place each year in Northcentral Pennsylvania and the southern tier of New York, has won a Challenge America Award for 2023. The award includes $10,000 in support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The award is one of 262 Challenge America grants from the NEA. The funds will support a series of musical performances, free education programs, and outreach in rural and economically challenged communities.

“We are so proud to be accepting a Challenge America award,” said Cynthia Long, Endless Mountain Music Festival executive director. “This grant is so important to our festival, as it will be used to support our invited guest artists in a series of performances and educational programs in our region, as well as help to keep live music on stage in our communities.”

“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects in communities nationwide,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “Projects such as this one with the Endless Mountain Music Festival strengthen arts and cultural ecosystems, provide equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contribute to the health of our communities and our economy.”

The annual Endless Mountain Music Festival is a classical music festival with 17 concerts across 17 days every summer. It brings world-renowned musicians to the Twin Tiers region.

