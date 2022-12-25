Back in the 1980s, Butch Giles starred on the gridiron, first at Montoursville High School and then at Rutgers as their starting nose tackle. Now retired and splitting his time between Arizona and Montana, Giles can add “nominee for best supporting extra” to his list of accolades.

Ok, maybe the nomination is self-proclaimed, but the real question is, how did he end up on the "Yellowstone" set in the first place? The answer is a simple one, and it’s an answer known all too well to men all over the world.

It was his wife’s idea.

“My wife (Holly) loves the show,” Giles said, “and there was a Facebook page where you could volunteer your services to be an extra. They film in Darby (Montana) and we live in Darby. The ranch they film on is literally four miles from our house.”

Still, at first, Giles wasn’t convinced it was a good idea.

“I told Holly, ‘Do you know how many people watch this show? There’s no way they’re going to pick us.’ But, since we live so close, I guess they figured we’d actually show up. We applied and they called us the next day.”

Once they got to the shoot, they were told no personal pictures were allowed, so as to not provide any spoilers that could leak to the audience. Beyond that, it was the length and the pace of the day that Giles remembers most.

“Being on the set, it’s a long day. We were there for 18 hours,” Giles said. “They shoot the same scene over and over and over, but because of that, I knew the camera angles and where I was standing for each shot, so I knew where to look to see myself.”

With all television and film productions, actors never know what’s going to make the final product and what’s going to end up on the cutting room floor, so when the season premiere aired, Giles and his wife were ready to see if they made it to the screen.

“At first, there was a part was I was standing with my back to the camera, and I said ‘Hey, that’s my neck.’ Then later on, you could see my face. In the first 22 minutes I can see myself five times.”

Over 12 million other viewers saw Giles too. According to “TV Guide,” those episodes of Yellowstone were the most-watched non-football telecast of the week.

And what about his wife, considering it was her idea in the first place?

“No, she didn’t make it,” Giles said with a laugh. “In one angle, I’m blocking her, and in the others, there’s just never a view of her.”

This has brought a level of humor and slight annoyance to the couple.

“I told her, ‘The camera loves me. What do you want me to do?’”

The success of the show, along with the growing trend of working remotely, has brought rapid population growth to the area, especially the city of Bozeman.

“Boz Angeles is what people call it now,” Giles said. “Some of the locals love the growth, some of them hate it. You can imagine how that would be.”

But the show isn’t going anywhere. Not with its success. And Butch’s wife may get her screen time after all. The couple has gone back to film more scenes for upcoming episodes.

“We do make $183 a day, so there’s that,” Giles said.

Whether these scenes get cut or not is yet to be determined. Butch and Holly will have to watch and find out. Millions of others will be watching too.

