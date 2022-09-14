Free eBook access is made easy through public library systems.

Readers with a James V. Brown Library card can access eBooks from any library within the Lycoming County Library System on most computers and devices, including iPhones, iPads, Nook, Android phones and tablets, Chromebooks, and Kindle. Just visit jvbrown.edu and select Online Resources for a direct link to Libby.

Not a JVB cardholder? Libby works with cards from most libraries, including the Union County Library System. Hoopla Digital also offers library cardholders access to eBooks, audiobooks, movies, and music.

Millions of eBooks are available to read for free, from the latest releases to old public domain novels like the original Dracula.

Readers around the world are encouraged to pick an eBook and share what they're reading through the social media tag #eBookLove.

In addition to joining a global conversation, readers who use #eBookLove on Facebook or Twitter are entered into a raffle to win a pair of Apple AirPods, a Samsung Galaxy tablet, book swag, and other items from Libby. Readers can also comment directly at www.readanebookday.com.

September 18 is International Read an eBook Day, an annual holiday to celebrate and raise awareness for reading on digital devices.

“eBooks have proven to be a convenient, beneficial complement to traditional, physical books,” said Dana Brigandi, Development, Marketing and Programming Director at the Brown Library. “When physical books are not available or practical – such as when you’d like to carry many at once – eBooks offer a great alternative for instant access to reading.”

Read an eBook Day falls in the middle of Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the James V. Brown Library joins the American Library Association and public libraries nationwide to make sure that every student has the most important school supply of all – a free library card.

To sign up for a library card, bring your photo ID to the Brown Library in person or online at www.jvbrown.edu.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.