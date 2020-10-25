DuBoistown, Pa. – One of the most persistent urban legends in Lycoming County is the tale of Allison’s Grave. Many teenagers over the years have visited the tombstone at Mosquito Valley Cemetery hoping to get a thrill (or a scare) from the sight of the apparition of the headless woman.

According to legend, the apparition of a decapitated woman walks the roadside by the grave. She shows up after dark and has supposedly scared generations of people curious as to whether the legend is true or not.

So, who was Allison? There are several theories.

One theory, presented in the book "Weird Pennsylvania" by Matt Lake, is that Allison was a World War I nurse whose plane was shot down. During the accident, she was decapitated and her remains were sent to the cemetery along Mosquito Valley Road.

Another theory is that the grave holds the body of Edna Allison, who died in a plane crash near Aspen, Colorado, in 1964. According to Lycoming County court documents and land deeds, the woman’s name was Edna A. (Bogert) Allison, the second wife of Herbert F. Allison. The couple, who had one son, divorced in 1958 after almost 20 years of marriage.

Edna took over a sand quarry business, as well as a second home, as part of the divorce settlement. Both were located in Nassau, the Bahamas. In June 1964, Edna left Williamsport on a commercial airline flight to Phoenix, Ariz. She then traveled to Aspen, Col., and boarded a Cessna 310 for a flight to Dallas, which was a stopover on her way to her final destination of the Bahamas. Edna was heading to the Bahamas to attend a business conference in Nassau in connection with her rock and mineral interests, according to an article in the July 1, 1964 edition of the Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

However, the Cessna failed to arrive in Dallas. The Colorado Civil Air Patrol searched the mountainous terrain near Aspen, but could not locate the plane. The search for the plane was reportedly difficult due to heavy thunderstorms and high winds.

Almost four months later, the plane was found, along with the badly decomposed body of Edna Allison. Her remains were cremated and sent to family back home. Edna’s brother, Howard Bogert, who also lived in Mosquito Valley, spread her ashes at Mosquito Valley Cemetery. A small gravestone was erected to mark her memory. Later, a larger headstone with the name Allison inscribed on it was installed.

Though records show that Edna Allison definitely existed and lived in Mosquito Valley, the "Journal of the Bizarre" disputes that the grave is actually hers. An article from February 8, 2013 edition purports that the legend of the headless female apparition began long before the death of Edna Allison.

The earliest recorded account of the apparition appeared in 1899 and was written about in the Sept. 28 edition of several local newspapers. The Columbian, based in Bloomsburg, reported on the ghost sighting in the article “A Phantom Object Frightens the People of South Williamsport.”

The Columbian article referred to the “strange apparition which appears nightly – that of a headless woman dressed in long, flowing white robes.”

“Sunday night, a young woman ran screaming into the residence of a Mrs. Houser and said that the figure had walked by her side in a lonely place along the edge of a high retaining wall skirting a dark ravine and cavorting in a most terrifying manner. A young man returning from a visit to his girl saw it in the shape of a phantom dog, which, when he kicked it, as he did repeatedly, was always far enough away to miss his foot, finally vanishing entirely, when he lost his nerve and ran home.

“Superstitious people believe the ghost is that of an unknown woman whose skeleton was found on the mountains back of DuBoistown. Many are afraid to venture out after nightfall.”

It is possible that the apparition that supposedly haunts Mosquito Valley is that of a woman who existed way before Edna Allison’s time.

Several paranormal investigation groups have explored the area over the years. In October 2009, a former local paranormal investigative group, Heart of Pennsylvania Paranormal Society (HOPPS), got permission to explore the grave area which is now gated on private property.

NorthcentralPa.com reported on this in 2009, and group founder John Herr told the reporter the visit to the cemetery "yielded no disembodied voices, no shadows...but we did all note that it was one of the more peaceful cemeteries we'd been in, very quiet and serene -- certainly not what we expected."

Though HOPPS essentially debunked the "Allison's Grave" legend, the small graveyard most likely will continue to attract future generations of thrill seekers hoping to see or hear something at the grave.