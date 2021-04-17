People may be familiar with their local VFW, Moose or Eagles Clubs. But some social clubs are overlooked.

Historically, Young Men's Republican and Democratic Clubs played important political roles in their communities. To a degree, they still do.

In Williamsport, original location unknown, the Young Mens Democratic Club was founded in 1892. Sandy Hughes has managed the club for twenty-seven years. The motto of the club is:

“‘Democracy is our foundation. Community service is our commitment’ is our motto.”

“I committed to working a year for free. One year became two,” Hughes said. Hughes and her husband, Timothy, helped revive the organization, which incrementally began offering “Cheese sandwiches, and stuff,” Hughes added.

Until the early nineties, women were forbidden to be active club members, but that changed. According to Hughes, “the bylaws did not mention gender.”

Hughes spoke further on the role these clubs play in the communities which still have them.

“We provide a social club. We do things, events, donate money for the community...we do not judge color, creed, religion, sexual orientation. We do not discriminate...simple process to join,” she said.

“Members like the social aspect. Unions come...bridge clubs…[the club is] not just for the young or old. It is for everybody,” Hughes continued about club benefits, where dues start at $30 a year.

Like its Republican counterpart, the Democratic Club provides inexpensive food, beer, and other beverages. “...tables, jukebox, skills machine, dart board. If people want to just come, play cards, they can,” Hughes said. The Democratic Club, located at 230 East St., Williamsport.

The Democratic Club is not immune to the same issues facing other social clubs. “Membership declines...a lot of good members have passed…[we are] trying to groom the younger generation,” Hughes went on.

“I just felt like I was at home,” said member Arthur Solomon, when asked why he enjoys patronizing the club. Hughes also mentioned club members do not have to even be Democrat, or live in Lycoming County.

“What hurts clubs these days...younger generation does not know what we stand for…[we are] not always political…[the club is] about socializing, friends, being together, promoting community service,” Hughes went on.

Young Men's Democratic Club: (570) 326-7609

Young Men's Republican Club

Lou Springman has been with the Republican Club for a long while.

In the past, the club's previous location was near the old Market St. bridge, “...two bridges ago...Moved [to current location] in 1970,” said Springman, who manages the Young Mens Republican Club.

Located at 621 Washington Blvd., the Republican Club is similar in history to the Democratic Club.

The Republican Club began in 1892, same as the Democratic Club.

Food, socializing, and entertainment, also part of their purpose. But their political involvement is seemingly less involved than the Democratic Club.

A tragic case locally involving a child with autism inspired Springman, and the club, to donate money to Project Lifesaver, which according to their website, “provides law enforcement, fire/rescue, and caregivers with a program designed to protect, and when necessary, quickly locate individuals with cognitive disorders who are prone to the life threatening behavior of wandering.”

“We donate money all the time…[we have] small games of chance. We are required to donate sixty percent of that net income...we have paid for training of a [Williamsport] police dog,” said Springman.

Women are not yet allowed to be members.

Young Men's Republican Club: (570) 322-0150