Mansfield -- Matt West of Wellsboro, a local expert on bald eagles, will host a presentation called "Return of the Bald Eagle to Pennsylvania" at the large pavilion in the Mill Cove Environmental Area, 3036 Mill Creek Road, Mansfield.

The program, planned for June 27 at 7 p.m., is free, open to the public, and will be held regardless of weather conditions.

West will talk about how the Pennsylvania Game Commission reintroduced the bald eagle, this raptor's daily habits, competition with other fish-eating birds such as the Osprey, how it chooses a mate, incubates eggs and raises its young as well as how to identify bald eagles and the best spots to view them in this area. He will display a mounted bald eagle along with photos of them.

Those who attend will need to bring chairs and are asked to follow CDC guidelines, including wearing masks and social distancing.

For more information, contact Patricia Butts by calling (570) 463-1407 or emailing her at pbutts6610@yahoo.com.