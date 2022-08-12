Laurelton, Pa. — On Saturday, September 10, comic book artist and inker Keith Williams will give a presentation about working in the comic book industry at West End Library.

Williams has worked on many notable comics including Spider-Man, The Silver Surfer, Superman, The Hulk, She-Hulk, Warlock, Superman, The Mask, and the X-Men.

The presentation begins at 1 p.m. Registration is required and limited for the presentation. After the presentation, there will be a meet-and-greet that is open to the public until 3:30 p.m.

Williams received a Bachelor of Fine Art degree in 1980 from the School of Visual Arts in New York. He majored in Media Arts and studied under Will Eisner, the creator of the Spirit comic strip.

With the help of Marvel comic book artist and mentor Don Perlin, Keith started working for Marvel Comics in 1982 as a background inker. At Marvel, he became the first John Romita Raider, an art correction group.

Keith later became an assistant editor under Jim Owlsley (Christopher Priest) on the Spider-Man group of books. The two became the first all-Black editorial team in Marvel's history. He later became John Byrne's background artist on Alpha Flight, The Hulk, Superman, and Action Comics.

Williams has also worked for Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, and Moonstone Comics. He has also inked Avatar Press's published graphic novel, Max Brook's Harlem Hellfighters.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.