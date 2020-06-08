Tioga County -- The Laurel Health Centers are excited to announce that local chiropractor Dr. Sarah Taylor is joining the Laurel Health team, expanding chiropractic services in Tioga's valley area.

Dr. Taylor will see patients on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Elkland Laurel Health Center on 103 Forestview Drive, and will see patients on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Mansfield Laurel Health Center on 416 South Main Street.

Dr. Taylor specializes in helping patients manage chronic pain, improve mobility, recover from injury, and maintain their joint health. She is currently accepting new patients of all ages; no referral is needed.

As a Troy native, she is passionate about giving back to and practicing in the same rural communities that supported her growing up and credits her own battle with injuries for drawing her to healthcare.

Dr. Taylor was an active athlete throughout school, and like other young athletes, she experienced many of the common movement injuries chiropractic care seeks to address and prevent.

Her firsthand experience with overcoming injury not only helps her better diagnose and treat injuries, but also helps her fully empathize with what her patients are going through.

“I think it means a lot to patients to know their provider has been through this, too—that I’ve been through the same struggles, understand what they’re going through, and that I’m here beside them to help solve it,” adds Dr. Taylor.

Dr. Taylor received her Bachelor of Science in kinesiology from Penn State University and her Doctor of Chiropractic degree (DC) from New York Chiropractic College in Seneca Falls.

Chiropractors can treat a wide variety of back, neck, and joint problems, including tingling, numb, or painful extremities; fibromyalgia and other chronic muscle, nerve, or joint pain; inflammation; headaches; carpal tunnel; sports injuries; repetitive motion conditions like tennis / golf elbow; and range of motion, posture, or mobility problems.

Treatment is customized based on each patient’s personal needs, health, and comfort level.

Backed by science and carefully tailored to each person, Laurel Health’s chiropractic services include a wide variety of therapies appropriate for patients of all ages, including traditional manipulation and non-manual adjustment using innovative equipment like the Sigma Adjuster.

The Sigma Adjuster is ideal for patients who are nervous about undergoing traditional manual adjustments or those who are unable to seek traditional chiropractic care like infants, seniors, and back surgery patients. This machine measures complex biofeedback and uses the data to precisely calculate and apply the exact pressure needed to painlessly and non-invasively realign skeletal joints.

Laurel Health is striving to keep patients and staff safe from COVID-19 with extra safety measures, including symptom checks, pre-registration instead of on-site check-ins, extra cleaning and disinfecting, facility entrance screenings, masking for all staff and patients, a parking lot waiting room model in which patients wait in their vehicles and are directly escorted to the exam room, telemedicine appointments when possible, social distancing, and patient education.

To make an appointment with Dr. Sarah Taylor, call (814) 258-5117 (Elkland) or (570) 662-2002 (Mansfield).