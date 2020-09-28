Williamsport, Pa. – Northcentral Pennsylvania car dealerships including Fairfield Auto Group, Bill MacIntyre Chevrolet Buick, and Murray Motors are teaming up with the Susquehanna Health Foundation for 2020's "Drive for a Cause" fundraiser. Throughout October, participating dealerships will donate $25 to UPMC's Kathryn Candor Lundy Breast Health Center in Williamsport for every new or used car sold.

“Breast cancer affects so many people, either directly or indirectly,” said Sherry Watts, vice president of development, Susquehanna Health Foundation. “The funds raised during Drive for a Cause help ensure local women get the specialized care they need to fight breast cancer.”

The campaign runs from Thursday, October 1 through Saturday, October 31.

Susquehanna Health Foundation thanks contributing sponsors Stantec and M&T Bank as well as media sponsors iHeartMedia, Lamar Advertising, and Webb Weekly for supporting the 2020 Drive for a Cause.

For more information or to donate, call (570) 320-7460 or visit UPMCSuquehanna.org/Donate.