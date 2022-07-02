Wellsboro, Pa. — As part of its reading series from local authors, The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center will host children's book author Kevin Coolidge.

Coolidge will read from two of his children's books at noon on Wednesday, July 20.

The first will be Hobo Finds a Home, his first published book, which is still one of his most popular ones. Then he will read from The Totally Ninja Raccoons Meet Bigfoot, which tells the origin story of why a particular group of raccoons decided to become ninjas.

Kevin has always loved books, and even owns a local bookstore with his wife, Kasey. As a bookseller, he reads all types of books, including children’s books.

About 15 years ago, he saw a class listed in McKean County on how to write a children’s book, so he drove to those classes over the course of a couple of months in order to learn how to write one himself.

Kevin took a story he had been telling his nieces and nephews and turned it into Hobo Finds a Home. That class and a Nickelodeon competition for a new animated TV series are what prompted him to begin writing the Totally Ninja Raccoons series.

Kevin Coolidge is not just the owner of From My Shelf Books & Gifts. He is also the author of thirteen children's books and one fantastical adventure novella for adults. Kevin resides in Wellsboro, just a short hike from the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon.

When he's not writing, you can find him at the bookstore which he could not run without his lovely wife, several helpful employees, and two friendly bookstore cats, Huck & Finn. He's recently become an honorary member of the Cat Board. When he's not scooping the litter box, taking out the garbage, or feeding Gypsy her tuna, he's writing more stories about the Totally Ninja Raccoons.

The Gmeiner is located at 134 Main Street, Wellsboro, behind the Green Free Library.

