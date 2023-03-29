Laurelton, PA. — Local illustrator and author Chris Ring is celebrating the release of his graphic novel with a book signing next month.

Ring will autograph copies of his new book "Seamus the Famous: The Eternity Run” at West End Library on Sat., April 2 at 1 p.m.

For over 25 years, Ring has worked as a commercial illustrator. He got his start by writing comics and illustrating the “Carbon Knight” miniseries at Lunar Studios. He has worked on many projects for PMK’s Imagination, including Edgar Allan Poe’s “Nevermore” and “The Perfect Victim.”

Ring also illustrated two Star Wars card series and numerous independent comics for a variety of publishers.

Ring got his start in children’s books, illustrating “The Scariest Creature” which led to his current series, “Seamus (the Famous).” In “Seamus,” Chris has combined the fast-paced comedic timing of sequential art with the charm and wonder of children’s books. He has two “Seamus” graphic novels out: “Seamus the Famous: The Treasure of Gunnar Forkbeard” and “Seamus the Famous: The Eternity Run.”

Attendees will receive a free illustrated Mandalorian or Batman print. Visitors can also view a display of comic books from the 1940s to the present.

