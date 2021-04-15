Williamsport, Pa. – The James V. Brown Library recently received a donation of art and art history books, all brought to the library through the generosity of local nonprofit organizations. Over the past year, Lycoming Arts, The Heart of Williamsport, Factory Works Photo Lab, and the Williamsport Business Association collected art books to enrich the young adult and adult art book collection at the library.

The effort was spearheaded by Judy Olinsky of Lycoming Arts and Brian Spies of Factory Works Photo Lab.

“As director of the Factory Works Photo Lab, which sees as its mission to advocate for and educate on the importance of visual culture, I understand that one of the ways artists develop their eye or visual style is through looking. Having access to a broad cross section of visual art, especially without the hurdle of cost, through the public library both will create and nurture generations of future artists, it’s also very much within The Factory Works Photo Lab’s mission to advocate and educate for visual literacy,” said Brian James Spies, Factory Works Photo Lab Director.

“We were happy to help further that mission by participating in this effort to supplement the collection of art books available to those in our community via The James V. Brown Library and the greater Lycoming County Library System. We also would like to extend our gratitude to all who donated books, without whom we would not have been able to do this.”

“Lycoming Arts supports and advocates for the arts and artists. We were thrilled to collaborate with HOW, WBA and Factory Works Photo Lab to fulfill a need within James V. Brown Library, namely art books for young artists,” said Debi Burch, President of Lycoming Arts. “This has been a challenging year for all of us and we believe we are better together.”

The donated books all have a bookplate recognizing the effort of the Lycoming Arts groups.