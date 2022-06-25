Rock art.jpg

“Pennsylvania Wildlife” by artist Sarah Wagaman.

 Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center

Wellsboro, Pa. — In conjunction with her exhibit, “From Rocks and Streams to an Artist’s Dreams,” local artist and art teacher Sarah Wagaman is excited to offer a class in how to make rock art at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center. 

The class, for students from age 8 to adult, will be held on Thursday, June 30  from 4-6:30 p.m. in the center's studio. The class is free and materials will be provided, but if you have some favorite rocks you would like to incorporate, please bring them. There will be images available to look at, or you can use a photo from your phone as inspiration.

Class is limited to 12 participants and registration is required. For more information or to register, contact Carrie Heath, the director at the Gmeiner at 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org. Participants will have a fun piece of their very own rock art to take home at the end of class.

In addition to her current show at the Gmeiner, Wagaman's art can also be seen on her website at www.photomemoriesbysarah.com as well as Instagram @Swagaman2018 and @justmyrocks.

The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center is located at 134 Main Street, behind the Green Free Library. The galleries are open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission to the galleries is always free.

