Lewisburg, Pa. -- Children in the area can dive into the art world this May thanks to a series of workshops put on by two local artists in partnership with The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM).

The two workshops—Kids and Clay (May 7 and 28) with local pottery expert Kathy Pyers; and Spring into Art (May 12-14) with Brianne Croteau—will expose children to the process of exploring and creating art.

“As an educator and artist, I appreciate the wonder of art and its power to engage with young children,” says Lindsey Walter, LCM Education Director. “There’s nothing more freeing than to let the imagination run wild.”

Kids and Clay Pottery Workshop will be held as a two part series on May 7 and May 28 (9:30 am-11:00 am). With local artist Kathy Pyers, children 6 and up will create and handbuild a unique piece of pottery during the first session and return to design and paint their artwork during the second session.

The firing process will happen between classes and after the second session. Children can then pick up their completed work at the museum when the second firing process is complete.

“Hand building pottery is pottery made without a wheel,” says Pyers former elementary art teacher and owner of Puddy Hut Pottery. “Almost anyone can use their creativity to build unique pieces. It’s clay, water, and your hands; so fun.”

In addition to Kids and Clay, the LCM will be hosting Spring into Art, Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13 from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm and Saturday, May 14 from 10:00 am-12:00 pm with Brianne Croteau. Each session will focus on a different theme, and children are welcome to attend one or all sessions. This workshop is recommended for children 8-12 years old.

“We have some cool and very accessible projects in store that focus on composition, perspective, color, and design,” says Croteau, local artist and workshop instructor. “As an artist, I look forward to sharing my love of art and hopefully inspiring and empowering the next generation of artists to be creative, stay curious, and enjoy the process!"

Registration is required for each of these workshops. Discounts are available for Museum for All families.

For additional information about the LCM and these programs, please visit their website.

