Williamsport, Pa — After two years, the region's biggest musical event is back, as numerous artists take the stage for the Live United in Music II, presented by UPMC, later this month.

The event, which benefits the Lycoming County United Way, will take place at the Community Arts Center in Williamsport on Tuesday, April 19.

Don’t want to miss your only chance to sing along with the "Music of Sir Elton John," starring Michael Cavanaugh. Performances by Jessica DeShong, Mallory Scoppa Gardner, Zavon Braggs, and Jason Hurwitz round out the event.

Like at the inaugural event in October 2019, the show features a very special Live United Pops Orchestra conducted by Walt Straiton.

Live United in Music II was canceled in 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19 and was postponed until 2022. The signature event is part of a yearlong 100th anniversary celebration for the local United Way, which was founded as the Williamsport Welfare Corporation in April 1922.

Named the new voice of the American Rock ’n Roll songbook, Michael Cavanaugh was hand-picked by the Piano Man, Billy Joel to star in the smash Broadway hit "Movin’ Out," which was nominated for both Grammy and Tony awards.

Cavanaugh began playing at age of seven and formed his first band at 10. In 1999, Cavanaugh received an offer that would unknowingly change his life: an opportunity to play Las Vegas at the famed New York, New York Hotel and Casino.

It was there in 2001 that Billy Joel spotted him and joined Cavanaugh on stage.

In 2008, Cavanaugh signed with Warner/ADA and distributed his first CD. Since then, he has performed countless shows and continues to tour today. Cavanaugh will be joined by several hand-picked performers — all with local ties — as well as a few surprises.

Walt Straiton has enjoyed a blended career combining education, business, entertainment, and professional performance.

A Harrisburg native, Walt first came to Williamsport in 1977. He enjoyed a 26-year tenure serving as Director of Orchestras at Williamsport Area High School, which included the creation of the renowned Millionaire Strolling Strings while also serving on the orchestral conducting staff of both Messiah and Penn State universities.

During his tenure in WASD, Walt was one of four teachers in the nation honored to receive a coveted John F. Kennedy Center Fellowship for Teachers in the Arts.

He also appeared as a finalist for “Teacher of the Year” in the nationally televised Walt Disney’s “American Teacher Awards," as well as being recognized by both the Lycoming Brotherhood USA and the Williamsport/Lycoming Foundation (now First Community Partnership of Pennsylvania) for his outstanding contributions to education in our region.

Zavon Braggs is a lifelong musician originally from southwest Georgia. He grew up ministering music in church, performing his first concert at the age of 15.

At age 16, Zavon sang in the Church of God and Christ National Choir. During his college years, he began performing professionally on the rhythm and blues scene and continued to do so for several years. Along the way. Zavon became the lead singer for a local Williamsport band called Fresh Out the Box.

In recent years, Zavon has returned to his roots in Christian music, serving as worship leader for several churches. He has continued to write, record and produce music. He currently serves as a local pastor for His Glory Ministry, where he also leads worship.

Jessica DeShong, a proud alumna of Williamsport Area High School, is a Grammy-nominated musician and actor residing in Los Angeles, California.

She is a Creative Encourager, using her gifts and talents to uplift the world at large, especially through her educational YouTube Kids channel “Miss Jessica’s World,” which helps kids foster the love of learning through music, movement, and cultural exploration.

As an actor, she has been featured in a variety of commercials, both national and regional, for brands such as Google, Uber, Wells Fargo and Drive Time. She is a regular guest on the PBS show “Wimee’s Words” and recently filmed her first co-starring role in a Hallmark Christmas movie.

Mallory Scoppa Gardner is a Williamsport native, an artist, a musician, and an educator. She performs with various groups and teaches art and music in the community. Mallory has performed with her folk duo Whiskey Sunday for more than a decade. She sings and plays various string instruments with her partner John Shively.

In addition to her performances, Mallory was on the staff at the Uptown Music Collective for more than eight years as a vocal instructor and performed in many of their alumni shows.

A former member of the Williamsport Area High Schools’ Strolling Strings, Jason’s past credits include performing as a fiddle player at Hershey Park and Knoebel’s Amusement Resort, touring the world for four years as one of the lead violinists in the internationally-acclaimed stage show "Barrage," performing with the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra, playing the role of the fiddler in two productions of "Fiddler on the Roof," and even defying death as the on-stage violinist in Cirque Dreams Jungle Fantasy in Atlantic City.

These days, Jason works in finance but supports the arts as an audience member, donor, and board member, and continues to make music, primarily as the founder and lead violinist of Williamsport Wedding Music.

Rob is product of the South Williamsport School District. He graduated in 1974 and headed to Juniata College to major in football and cards. Discovering that he had no future in either, he transferred to Mansfield University where he majored in music performance. After four semesters, he left Mansfield to tour with The Spiral Starecase whose song “I Love You More Today Than Yesterday” topped the charts in 1969.

In 1981, he enrolled at Berklee College of Music in Boston where he studied theory and arranging.

In addition to serving as special music arranger for the evening’s Live United in Music performance, Rob has arranged for the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra (WSO) and is currently arranging music for the Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC) pops concert, something he has done since the late 1980s.

In addition to the WSO and the SVC, Rob has arranged music for Davy Jones of the Monkees, the Empire Brass Quintet, and the Uptown Music Collective.

Get your tickets online now or call 570-326-2424. Limited seats are available. All proceeds will benefit the Lycoming County United Way and the 38 human service program they and their community partners support.



