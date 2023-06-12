South Williamsport, Pa. — The 2023 Little League Photo Contest is officially open for submissions! Little League fans of all ages can share their memories with a chance to be recognized during the 2023 World Series and within the World of Little League Museum.

In addition to features within Little League, the top three selected photos will be directly entered into the 2023 Professional Baseball Photographer's Association Photo Contest.

Little League Photo Contest submissions will remain open until 9 p.m. on August 1.

Those interested in participating in this year’s photo contest are encouraged to show the many ways they are celebrating the Little League program throughout their communities.

From fun moments on and off the field to celebrations of inclusion, teamwork, and integrity, the 2023 Photo Contest is ready for you to show off how you “Live Your Series” in your own community.

Put your new Little League patch on display and show off your team’s uniform from this season, but most importantly, show off the incredible smiles, thrilling high-fives, and the magical moments that make the Little League experience so special.

Over the course of the summer, Little League International will choose select photos from the Photo Contest and share those stories across its official social media platforms (@LittleLeague) and on its website.

After the conclusion of the contest on August 1, Little League International’s staff will work to identify the top photos from the contest and conduct a vote to determine a the top three to be featured on Little League’s official social media platforms (@LittleLeague) as well as posted in the World of Little League Museum with previous honorees of Little League’s various photo contests.

For more information, including how to submit your photo and the official Terms and Conditions, visit LittleLeague.org/PhotoContest.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.