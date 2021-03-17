Williamsport, Pa. – Factory Works Photo Lab at the Pajama Factory will be offering an introduction to black and white film darkroom photography class on Tuesday nights in April: 6, 13, 20, and 27 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The class will cover the basics of film photography and darkroom practices from using a camera to processing film and, of course, making a finished print.

There is a $100 fee to join the course. Students who complete the class will be eligible to receive $50 off of the next month's membership if desired.

Cameras are available at the Photo Lab for those who do not own one. Each student must provide a roll of 35mm Ilford 400 ISO film, which can be purchased from Hoyer's Photo on Washington Boulevard in Williamsport. To ensure that you receive the correct film, mention that you are a Photo Lab student. All other materials will be provided.

The class is limited to only four students in order to be COVID compliant. Masks will also be required at all times - this rule is non-negotiable.

To arrange a payment and reserve your spot, email photolab@factoryworks.org. Questions may also be sent to the Photo Lab email address. After paying the class fee, each student will receive a 10% off coupon for a film purchase at Hoyer's Photo.