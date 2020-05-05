Lycoming County – Lycoming County Resource Management Services will be collecting recycling at two specific locations in the Williamsport area this Thursday, May 7 until Saturday, May 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The recycling collection locations are Penn College Parking Lot at 1359 W. 3rd St. Williamsport 17701 (next to the Transfer Station) and Kmart Parking Lot at 1901 E. 3rd St. Williamsport 17701. Please wear masks while accessing these sites. Staff will be there to direct traffic and help but will not handle any materials.

Containers will only be accessible Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Any materials left at the site after hours is considered littering and illegal dumping.

Acceptable recyclable materials

Collections have changed to accommodate the anticipated volumes. Cardboard must be broken down and clear/brown/green glass bottles and jars will be collected in separate containers.

Plastic bottles and jars (#1&2), tin/steel cans, and aluminum cans will be accepted commingled into one container.

Newspaper, office paper, magazines, chipboard, and junk mail will be accepted commingled.

Plastic bags are not acceptable in the recycling containers. You are asked to please empty any bagged material and take the bags back home with you. The only exception regarding plastic bags is for shredded office paper. Please put your shredded office paper in a clear bag.

Pennsylvania College of Technology and Loyal Holding of DE, LLC are partnering to reopen recycling operations.