Williamsport, Pa. - Following the success of its Mother's Day kits, the James V. Brown Library will offer special Father's Day activity kits for families beginning this week. The kits can be used to create special treats to celebrate a special father, uncle, grandfather, stepfather, or other significant male figure.

Twenty-four kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Only one kit will be given to each family.

Each kit contains a DIY barbecue rub, handprint Shrinky Dink keychain, and fabric paints for a customized can koozie and apron. The kits are designed to promote family engagement and creativity.

The kits were funded by support from the Friends of the James V. Brown Library.