Sunbury, Pa. — Weis Markets has launched a new, limited-edition flavor of its Weis Quality Ice Cream, Pink Peppermint Patty. A portion of the total proceeds will be donated to the PA Breast Cancer Coalition to support their mission to find a cure.

The ice cream will be available starting on Sept. 26.

PA Breast Cancer Coalition Director of Finance & Administration Tricia Grove and Community Outreach Coordinator Daniele Yanich visited Weis Markets’ ice cream plant in Sunbury for a ceremonial first tasting of the limited-edition flavor.

“Weis Markets has long been committed to supporting causes that advance the health of the communities where we live and work,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets Vice President of Marketing and Advertising. “We are proud to spotlight the great work of the PA Breast Cancer Coalition through the sale of our limited-edition Pink Peppermint Patty Weis Quality ice cream.”

“We are grateful for the support of partners like Weis Markets as we work to help Pennsylvanians with breast cancer and advocate for life-saving policies,” said PA Breast Cancer Coalition Executive Director Jennifer Pensinger.

