Lewisburg -- This year, give the gift that gives back. Purchase the Public Library for Union County’s limited edition pasta sauce - Great Expectations, A Novel Marinara! If you like Rao's sauce you'll love this! Purchase one jar for $10, three jars for $25, or purchase a whole case (12 jars) for $90.

Jars can be purchased at the library in Lewisburg or at one of the following locations:

Ard’s Farm – 4803 Old Turnpike Rd., Lewisburg

Cathy’s Katherman’s Hair Gallery – 516 Market St., Lewisburg

Purity Candy – 422 Market St., Lewisburg and 18047 US-15, Allenwood, PA 17810

Late Night in Lewisburg – Downtown Lewisburg – Friday, Dec. 3 – 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

The sale runs through December 15. The sauce was generously donated by River Run Foods in Northumberland.

Proceeds from these fundraisers benefit the Public Library for Union County and are used to enhance the library’s collection and services offered.

For more information, visit the Public Library for Union County at 255 Reitz Boulevard in Lewisburg, call (570) 523-1172 or visit UnionCountyLibraries.org.