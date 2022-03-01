Hershey -- In order to celebrate Women's History Month and the role that women and girls play in all of our lives, the Hershey's brand is highlighting the "SHE" in Hershey with special edition milk chocolate bars. The special edition bars are currently available nationwide.

From daughters, mothers, sisters, aunts, friends, neighbors, mentors, coaches and co-workers, to the barista who knows your order by heart, take a moment to celebrate whoever SHE is.

"We are surrounded by women and girls that inspire us every single day. Creating this simple, but powerful and colorful change to our iconic milk chocolate bar serves as a reminder of how important they are in our lives," said Veronica Villasenor, Vice President, U.S., The Hershey Company. "So grab a Hershey's bar, share one and celebrate all women and girls through a simple and sweet gesture."

Hershey's is also donating $150,000 to Girls on the Run, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting, empowering, and inspiring girls to realize their limitless potential.

"For over 25 years, Girls on the Run has inspired girls and women to be confident and resilient while finding strength in connection with one another," said Elizabeth Kunz, CEO of Girls on the Run. "We are proud to partner with Hershey's Celebrate SHE campaign to shine a light on all the amazing SHEs in our lives!"

The Hershey Company is among only a handful of Fortune 500 companies led by women, and it was named the #1 most female-friendly company in the world by Forbes in 2021. The company has committed itself to equal pay, career development, and nonprofit partnerships to support its women employees.

Hershey's is encouraging the public to engage with the Celebrate SHE campaign by sharing a story and/or photo of a woman or girl who they believe is worth celebrating on Facebook, Twitter, and/or Instagram with the tag #CelebrateSHE. Hershey's will share some of the stories and photos throughout March.