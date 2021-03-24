Williamsport, Pa. – The James V. Brown Library has announced a new service for teens called Library Loot, which will be available beginning at 10 a.m. on the first of each month starting on Thursday, April 1.

To receive a Library Loot box, teens must register in advance. The boxes are not an ongoing subscription, so participants must sign up every month to receive one and may skip months. Every box will contain a library book and various surprise items.

Registration is available online through the James V. Brown Library calendar.

Boxes can be picked up in the James V. Brown Library's Welch Children’s Wing on the first floor and checked out with a library card. Boxes must be picked up within one week.

The box and the book inside will be due back at the library three weeks after they are checked out, but the remainder of the box's contents are for the recipient to keep! Boxes cannot be returned via the book drop - they must be handed to someone at one of the library's Help Desks.

Any questions about this program may be addressed to (570) 326-0536, ext. 115 or through email to Megan at mflynn@jvbrown.edu.