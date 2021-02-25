Lock Haven, Pa. – Vincent Miller (professionally known as Vincent Ford), a 1996 journalism and mass communications graduate from Lock Haven University, is the lead in One-Reeler Short Film Competition entry "In With Vinny."

According to the competition website, one-reeler.net, “One-Reeler is a unique Los Angeles-based international awards competition that recognizes and promotes short films with a runtime of 12 minutes or less. Attracting filmmakers from all over the world, the competition emphasizes original, concise and impactful storytelling. With hundreds of short films submitted every year, placement in the competition signifies to the film community that the 'one-reeler' is exceptional.”

“In With Vinny” tells the story of Vincent, a lonely, introverted librarian, played by Miller, trying to find the courage to come out to his family while also pursuing a standup comedy career.

During his tenure at LHU, Miller performed in numerous theatre productions, most notably the main stage production of “You, the Jury,” and was inducted into the Alpha Psi Omega honorary theatre fraternity. Miller also was part of the LGBT Student League and spoke publicly at “straight talks,” which were held to educate students about LGBT issues.

Following graduation from LHU, Miller relocated to Pittsburgh where he studied acting. Knowing he wanted to pursue acting full time, he had the opportunity to perform in such regional theater productions as “Death Defying Acts,” “The Pirates of Penzance,” “Anything Goes” and “Crimes of the Heart.”

In 2001 he moved to New York City to pursue standup comedy. He has performed at such venues as Caroline’s, Stand-Up New York, Broadway Comedy Club, The Stand, Greenwich Village Comedy Club, and The Triad Theatre.

Miller has appeared in the feature films “Broadway’s Finest” and “Night Job,” both on Amazon Prime, and “How to Tell You’re a Douchebag” on Black Entertainment Television (BET). He also has been on “Mysteries at the Museum” as Napoleon Bonaparte on the Travel Channel; “Street Justice: The Bronx” and “A Crime to Remember” on the Investigation Discovery Network; and “How 2 Win” on the Oxygen network.

He also has been in “Between the Shades,” a documentary consisting of 50 people of all walks of life who are interviewed about being LGBTQ in today’s society. It has toured in film festivals around the country and can be seen on Amazon and iTunes.

Miller was the executive producer of a series of short films, “The Vince Vegina Monologues,” which he also stars in and co-wrote; “Drifting Song and Driving Force,” which was shown as part of the African American Films series on CBS; and also serves as one of the producers on “In With Vinny.”