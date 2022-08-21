Lewisburg, Pa. — Each year, the American Planning Association designates Great Places: locations with a sustainable vision for the future and models for other communities. This year, Bull Run Greenway in Lewisburg is one of five new Great Places, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 51.

Bull Run Greenway is a streamside public space in the improved Hufnagle Park. The space was envisioned through a community planning and design process to enhance both the local environment and recreational opportunities.

A key highlight in the Greenway was the restoration of Bull Run, which involved reconnecting the Run to the floodplain and creating wetlands. The new wetlands help reduce flooding, improve water quality, and create a space for environmental education. The restoration also involved planting native grasses, shrubs, and trees featuring a riparian buffer and food forest.

The Bull Run Greenway features nature-based play areas for kids, sidewalks and trails that are compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility requirements, and a connection with the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail.

The Greenway is also home to a variety of festivals and concerts that attract visitors throughout the region. This local treasure, adjacent to the downtown, connects people of all ages to the natural environment and is a catalyst for neighborhood revitalization and economic development.

