Lewisburg, Pa. — Parents and children of all ages are invited to the combination Evangelical Community Hospital Children's Health Fair and YMCA Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, March 18. The day will feature giveaways, sports, and children's health information.

Registration is not required for the fair or any of the activities within the fair.

Kids should arrive ready for action and fun, with shoes appropriate for physical activity. The event begins at 9 a.m., with a Zumba class at 9:30 a.m., a cardio jam session at 10 a.m., and Yoga at 10:30 a.m. Also at 10:30 a.m., children can watch a puppet show presented by Kingdom Kidz. At 11 a.m., there will be a kickboxing class.

Other activities include photos with the Easter bunny, an obstacle course, basketball with Coach Kathy Fedorjaka, pickleball, and other sports clinics and demonstrations.

The fair will wind down at noon.

Sunglasses will be given to the first 500 children who arrive, and kids will be entered into a raffle for a free bicycle. The Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley will be fitting and giving away bike helmets to children age 12 and under.

Children participating in the bike helmet giveaway are asked to bring a new or gently used children's book as a donation.

Children must be present to receive a properly-fitted bike helmet. Anyone age 12 or under who does not own a helmet or who has a helmet that is more than five years old or has sustained damage is invited to participate. Supplies are limited and will be given away on a first-come basis.

Throughout the day, parents will have opportunities to talk to experts and explore resources for healthcare, child development, child safety, health screenings, and more.

This event is sponsored by GIANT and AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania.

