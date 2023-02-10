Lewisburg, Pa. — On the first Wednesday of each month from 10 to 11 a.m., the Lewisburg YMCA will host a free Parkinson's support group for both people with Parkinson's and caregivers. Meetings will primarily feature information sessions and social activities.

The Lewisburg YMCA will also continue its current lineup of Parkinson's programs including fitness classes and Singercise.

The free support group is open to anyone in the Parkinson's community. The group will be led by Lori DePorter, a certified personal trainer, Rock Steady Boxing coach, and Parkinson's educator who also has Parkinson’s.

Program participants will have an opportunity to spend time with other local people living with Parkinson’s and discuss monthly topics. An optional fitness class will take place afterward, and caregivers may take part in the discussion or meet with one another in the adjacent Miller Center café.

No registration is required. For more details, please email ldeporter@gsvymca.org or call the Lewisburg YMCA at (570) 556-4191

