Lewisburg, Pa. - For those in or around Union County who have been afflicted by the debilitating disease Parkinson's, there are now options which might help ease the pain.

In cooperation with Bloomsburg Music Therapy, the Lewisburg YMCA is proud to offer Singercise, a free therapeutic class for people battling Parkinson's disease.

Singercise can help improve speech intelligibility, increase vocal intensity, and improve respiration and swallowing while providing a source for social support in a fun, engaging setting.

The program is free thanks to a community grant from the Parkinson's Foundation, and is currently being offered virtually, with in-person classes set to resume soon.

Classes are led by board-certified music therapist Alysha Suley, MM, MT-BC, a member of the American Music Therapy Association and the International Association for Music and Medicine.

Singercise is open to people of all physical ability and fitness levels who are battling Parkinson's disease.

Previous participants have seen marked improvements in their speech and breathing, with one participant saying, “A friend recently commented on how much better I was speaking and sounding.”

Singercise has also proven to be an excellent outlet for socialization, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another attendee remarked, “My husband and I find the program to be enjoyable, and both of us have seen some positive results. It also gives us something positive to do together relative to Parkinson’s rather than focusing on all the negatives that come with the disease.”

The next session begins August 2. Classes will meet every Monday from 2-3 p.m. Information and registration can be found on the Miller Center website. Registration is required to participate.