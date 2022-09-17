Lewisburg, Pa. — The American Heart Association invites Central Pennsylvanians to the Greater Susquehanna Valley Heart Walk, which will include both a walk and a health fair.

The walk celebrates survivors of heart disease and strokes, raises funds, and encourages physical activity.

The walk will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m. in The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive.

To register, visit heart.org/NEPAwalk.

The American Heart Association has named Kendra Aucker, President and Chief Executive Officer, Evangelical Community Hospital, and Matt Walsh, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Geisinger, as co-chairs for the 2022 Health Fair and Heart Walk. Ms. Aucker and Mr. Walsh will be joined by other like-minded executives working to increase physical and mental health, combat burnout, and promote community engagement.

“We can’t fight cardiovascular disease alone. We are grateful to have Kendra and Matt’s commitment to the mission,” says Meghan Gagorik, Division Director, American Heart Association. “Under their leadership, we are confident that we will achieve the goals for the Heart Walk, which will support the advancement of transformational research initiatives and educational programs in our community to help people lead longer, healthier lives.“

This year's Heart Walk is the first in-person Heart Walk in almost six years and is the first to be held at The Miller Center.

Ryan McNally, Director of The Miller Center and Community Health Initiatives for Evangelical, said, “Evangelical and Geisinger came together in 2019 to form The Miller Center joint venture, and it’s great to see the joint venture supporting the 2022 Greater Susquehanna Valley Heart Walk.”

McNally continued, “There’s no limit to the impact we can all have when we work together to build a healthier community. The Miller Center sits adjacent to the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail, so we are truly excited to host this year’s event. Participants are in for a beautiful and scenic walk on the Rail Trail.

On the local Heart Walk website, participants can stay up to date and encourage friends and family to join the event via e-mail or on social media. Participants can follow and share in the festivities throughout the event using the tag #GSVHeartWalk.

The Heart Walk and Health Fair are sponsored by Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger Health System.

The funds raised from the Greater Susquehanna Valley Heart Walk go toward research, advocacy, CPR training, and to promote better health in support of the Association’s 2024 Health Equity Impact Goal, reducing barriers to health care access and quality.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.