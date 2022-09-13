One of the world's rarest dog breeds—the Portuguese Barbado de Terceira (BDT)—is making a foothold in Lewisburg.

The BDT breed originated more than 500 years ago as cattle herders in the Portuguese Azore Islands, according to the Barbado da Terceira (BDT) Club, USA, a club started by Lewisburg residents and local BDT owners in 2021.

The club is working to bring awareness to the breed as it verges on extinction as they bring a resurgence to the breed in the U.S. The American Kennel Club recognizes BDTs as a foundation stock dog, or pure bred breed.

There are only an estimated 200-300 BDTs in the world. Lewisburg residents Suzanne and Paul Hardy own Aninah, one of only 34 BDTs that live in the U.S.

The Hardy's found Aninah, and the BDT breed, by a combination of chance and planning. "There was just a little idea of 'I'm looking for my perfect dog.' It just grew and grew. It kind of grew by itself. I mean it wasn't it wasn't any hard planning. So we all feel that it was supposed to be," said Suzanne Hardy.

Suzanne first heard of the breed through a friend, who decided the BDT was the right fit. She then joined her friend on a journey to the Azore islands of Portugal to pick up the dog.

Hardy dog nannied her friend's dog and quickly fell in love with the breed, she said. A couple visiting Portugal would later dog-nanny Aninah and bring her to the U.S. upon their return.

The breed is known to be intelligent and intuitive, and requires mental stimulation, according to Hardy. As an exercise of such attributes, Aninah will be entering an obedience competition.

Hardy has a history of raising and showing rare dog breeds, including Black Russian Terriers, which she said qualifies her to care for a BDT. "They are wonderful companions, but they they require you to be invested in their training," said Hardy.

Hardy was not simply committing to own and love Aninah; she was committing to preserve the species. The Hardy's and their friends will soon begin a BDT bloodline in the U.S. by breeding two of their dogs.

