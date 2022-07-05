Lewisburg, Pa. — To help members of the public decide whether joint replacement surgery is right for them, Dr. Kyle Hubler will host a free seminar.
The discussion will cover the entire process of joint replacement surgery: what to expect before, during, and after the procedure. There will also be time to ask questions.
The seminar will take place on Wednesday, July 13 at 12:30 p.m. at The Cellars at Brookpark Farm, 50 Brookpark Circle, Lewisburg.
Dr. Hubler is an orthopaedic surgeon with UPMC. He plans to cover the effects of arthritis on a joint; factors that influence the decision to have joint replacement surgery; the surgery itself; and the recovery period after a joint replacement.
The seminar is free and open to the public. Registration is required.
For more information or to register, visit UPMC.com/NCPAJointSeminar or call (570) 321-2020.