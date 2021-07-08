lewisburg music in the park 2021
Lewisburg Arts Council

Lewisburg - Due to inclement weather, Wednesday's Lewisburg Music in the Park was postponed until Wednesday, July 14. The featured musicians of next week's concert remain the same: Strawberry Ridge & Juliana Zafa with Billy Kelly.

Due to construction projects at Hufnagle Park, this year's concerts will take place at Lewisburg Area Recreation Park West (aka St. Mary Street Park), 218 N 15th St, Lewisburg, at the Shade Structure opposite the tennis courts.

Food trucks will be in the parking by 6:15 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.


