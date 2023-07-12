Lewisburg, Pa. — Downtown Lewisburg is ready to show off the best foods and beverages the town has to offer during its first-ever "Restaurant Weekend." During this time, participating restaurants will serve exclusive themed dishes and drinks and visitors have the chance to win prizes.

Though called a weekend, the event actually takes place from Thursday, July 27 through Sunday, July 30.

How to enter the prize drawing

To win prizes, follow @downtownlewisburgpa on Instagram, post a picture of your purchase from a participating eatery, and tag @downtownlewisburgpa and the business (if the business has an Instagram). Also, use the hashtag #dineoutlbg." One entry will be added to the prize drawing for each business visited.

Prizes include Lewisburg mugs, t-shirts, stickers, and Downtown Dollars. The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership will contact winners via Instagram on Monday, July 31.

The menu

Participating eateries were asked to create a special based on one of three themes:

The Lewisburg Local: "This is what Lewisburg is all about!" This menu item represents what makes the community meaningful and unique.

Back to the Roots: "Just like grandma used to make!" Honor and share the heritage that the business was founded upon through a time-honored or region-specific recipe that even frequent diners haven't seen before.

86'd: "That would never sell!" This category drags out a recipe that a business has debated putting on their menu for years, but refrained from doing so due to worries that it may not sell.

Participating businesses

The below list only covers businesses that have committed to participating in Restaurant Weekend as of July 10. More restaurants are likely to join. For up-to-date information, visit @downtownlewisburg on Facebook or www.lewisburgpa.com.

Alee's Cafe and Mediterranean Market

Amami Kitchen and Espresso Bar

Bull Run Tap House

Catherman's Candy

Civil War Cider

Elizabeth’s: An American Bistro

Fisher's Meats

Grams Eatery

Hungry Run Distillery and Tomahawk Tacos

Lewisburg Delicatessen

Lewisburg Hotel Restaurant

Street of Shops Restaurant

Siam Restaurant & Bar

The Cookie Dude

Trevina

Vennari’s Pizza

