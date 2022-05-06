Lewisburg, Pa. — Gardeners can get a jump start on the season and stock up on popular vegetables, flowers, and herbs at the Lewisburg Community Garden (LCG) sale tomorrow from 9 a.m. to noon

The plant sale, located at the garden near North Water and Saint Anthony streets, will take place rain or shine.

The seedlings are germinated using organic methods and most are sold in "cow pots," which is made from composted cow manure and breakdown quickly in the garden, adding a natural fertilizer for your seedling.

Founded in 2012 as a joint venture between Bucknell University and the borough of Lewisburg, LCG continues to promote access to healthy produce and provide education to the community.

Initially conceived as part of the Bucknell President’s Interfaith Community Service Initiative in 2011, the core purpose of the LCG is addressing food insecurity issues in the Lewisburg area by providing community members with access to growing space and education on how to make use of it, and by cultivating organic produce for donation to local food access programs.

Over the past 10 years, the LCG has donated over 20,000 pounds of organic produce to local food banks and free community dinner programs.

The LCG consists of approximately .5 acres, half of which is divided into plots that can be rent by community members, and half allocated to food production for donation. The borough provides the land free of charge, and assists with maintenance.

Bucknell Office of Civic Engagement staff and AmeriCorps members manage daily oversight of the LCG. They oversee student employees and volunteers, and community garden members. They all work in conjunction with an advisory board consisting of both Bucknell-affiliated people and community members.

The Lewisburg Community Garden welcomes gardeners of all levels, from beginner to experienced green thumbs and aims to include people from all different walks of life, to encourage a diverse community garden community. Volunteers are welcome to help out during Volunteer Hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4- 7 p.m., weather permitting. No experience is needed.

For questions or comments about the plant sale or volunteering/joining the garden, contact Manager Jen Schneidman Partica at 570-577-2212 or plantgrowfeed@gmail.com.

