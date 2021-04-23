Lewisburg, Pa. - The Lewisburg Arts Council is kicking off its annual two-week Celebration of the Arts with a weekend packed full of special events! The festivities begin on Friday, April 23. All events are virtual or outdoors, and each one is free to the public.

Friday, April 23 offers art-lovers from far and wide the opportunity to virtually enjoy the arts from the comfort of their own living room, with more in-person events scheduled throughout the weekend.

Only highlights of weekend events are listed here. For a full list of events, please click here.

The celebration begins with the Virtual Arts Festival Debut, where anyone can browse artist pages, websites, sale items, and biographies through the online festival hub. The online festival will feature a shop with one special item from each artist that is only available during the festival. Part of the proceeds from each sale will benefit the Lewisburg Arts Council, including its programming and scholarships. Take home a unique piece of art and help local artists!

An online radio show, "Tarrstown Tales: Kris's Time-Traveling Lewisburg Adventure” and the short film "The Art of Building Lewisburg" will also make an online debut on April 23. "Tarrstown Tales" is a Dickens-inspired, family-friendly radio play and "The Art of Building Lewisburg" is a short documentary about some of Lewisburg's historic sites. The two programs showcase the work of local writers, actors, and filmographers. The drama and short film will be shared with the public as a YouTube video on the Arts Council’s Facebook page and website.

From 7 to 9 p.m., Dan Hyde, president of the Lewisburg Arts Council Photography Club and retired Bucknell professor with four decades of nature photography experience, will present "Tips on Nature Photography," a virtual course on taking successful nature photos of subjects ranging from vast landscapes to tiny insects. Registration is required. The program is for ages 12 and up. Participants will need a digital camera or smartphone and some props and will be encouraged to use what they learned to enter the Nature Photography Challenge.

The Stadler Center for Poetry and Literary Arts will present a special, temporary Celebration of the Arts Poetry Path as an extension of the ten-site permanent loop. The path will feature site-specific poems placed on South Sixth Street (across from Amami), at Hufnagle Park (near the gazebo), at the railroad piers (542-548 Cherry Alley), and in the Modern Art Alley (near Gram's Eatery). The Poetry Path will be open through May 8. Masking and social distancing are encouraged.

On Saturday, residents and visitors alike are invited to downtown Lewisburg to engage their creativity.

Davis Moore, visual artist, teacher, and novice book designer, will guide a workshop in constructing accordion or "orihon" books in "Books Like the Piers - Make an Accordion-Style Book" from 10:30 a.m. to noon at The Piers (parking lot entrance at N. Fifth Street and Cherry Alley). A rain date is scheduled for May 1. Registration is required. There is a group size limit of 15 participants. This workshop is for all ages, but children must be accompanied by an adult.

Murals of “Modern Art Alley” Guided Tours will be available on the hour at 10, 11, 1, and 2 p.m. Each tour begins at the corner of North Third Street and Cherry Alley (behind All-Star Bagel, next to Gram's Eatery). Registration is required. Tours will discuss the imagery and inspiration behind the Cherry Alley murals, which were painted by local artist Jim Reid. Each 45-minute tour will offer art lovers a behind-the-scenes look at Reid's creative process, artists and places that inspired each design, and a Q&A session. There is a minimum of three and a maximum of eight guests for each tour.

Bucknell performance groups will present several works at the gazebo in Hufnagle Park (rain date April 25). The schedule includes scenes from Shakespeare's "As You Like It" performed by Bucknell Theatre and directed by Bryan Vandevender at 11 a.m., followed by Bucknell Dance Company students presenting dynamic and joyful dances at noon and 1 p.m., directed by Kelly Knox and Er-Dong Hu.

The Piers will host "Chalk it up to Experience - 6 Feet ApART," a community chalk art event for all ages, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Make a chalk statement that is meant to be temporary, or make the case for a permanent installation! Lewisburg Neighborhoods and the Arts Council want everybody to share their take on the turbulent year of 2020. All participants are asked to wear a mask and maintain distance the entire time they are on site. Dress for the weather and a bit of mess. Feel free to bring chalk, paint, and a smock and dropcloth or just come as you are. Other media will be entertained. Contact elmstreet@windstream.net with any questions.

Sunday will see the 7th Annual Plein Air Event, including a workshop from 9 to 11 a.m. presented by David McSween at the Dale-Engle-Walker property, 1471 Strawbridge Road. Registration is required for the workshop.

Those who prefer to observe can watch plein air artists from April 25 through May 2 at either the Dale-Engle-Walker House or the Koons property on North 4th Street in Mifflinburg. All participating artists are invited to gather at the D-E-W House to show off their works or works-in-progress from 4 to 5 p.m. this Sunday. Artists may work at the D-E-W House, Koons property, Shamokin Mountain Trail, or Shikellamy Bluffs through May 2.

Those who prefer to stay indoors can enjoy an online show from May 10 through June 11, where artists will show off work that was started during the Plein Air Event. Artists do not need to attend the Plein Air Workshop on April 25 to submit entries.

Photographers are challenged to take nature photos at one of the four Linn Conservancy locations (Dale's Ridge Trail, Shamokin Mountain Trail, Koons Trail, Shikellamy State Park Overlook). Shutterbugs can submit up to three photos to an online photo show with no entry fee through May 8. Photos must be submitted electronically in .jpeg format to Dan Hyde by 7 p.m. on May 8. Submit entries with any captions, your name, email address, and age if under 18. Additional information and maps of the photography locations are available here.

The second weekend will kick off with RiverStage Tonight! This online program hosted by Diane Scott and Jove Graham will feature original performances by RiverStage actors and singers - a virtual variety show for all ages! Through the magic of Zoom cameras and home recording equipment, a star-studded local cast will come together to perform poetry, prose, instrumental and vocal selections from a wide range of classic, Broadway, and movie hits, including pieces from ABBA, Disney, Les Miserables, The Greatest Showman, Edgar Allan Poe, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and much more! Videos will be posted on the Arts Council’s Facebook page and website.

On Saturday, May 1, Elizabeth Burke will present “Botanical Monoprinting with Gel Plates” Workshop, from 9 a.m. to noon at Hufnagle Park (rain date May 8). Registration is required. Learn to make botanical prints using leaves, flowers, stencils, and gel plates. Gel plates are made from gelatin and glycerine and have a "bouncy" surface that is great for making prints. Learn the basics of mono printing, color mixing, layering images, and making ghost prints using materials like old book pages, stamps, and stencils. Group size limit is 10 people; all ages are welcome.

Murals of Modern Art Alley tours continue on the hour at 10, 11, 1, and 2 p.m. Register online.

If you're new to the area and looking for something to do, bored with the pandemic, tired of tie-dye and sourdough bread, or just generally craving something new, try out Arts in the Park! From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 1, Hufnagle Park will host several local arts groups with informational, demonstration, and make-and-take activity tables.

On May 1 and 2, artists and photographers are invited to downtown Lewisburg for Urban Sketching: Illustrate Lewisburg and the Lewisburg Architecture Photography Challenge. Sketch your favorite downtown Lewisburg site and join the online exhibition or photograph some of the area's most interesting sites! The Lewisburg Photography Club will provide maps and directions to some of Lewisburg's most interesting sites both online and at their table in Hufnagle Park. Submit up to three photos on the Architecture Challenge web page.

More updates about Celebration of the Arts activities will be posted regularly on the Lewisburg Arts Council website, Facebook, and Instagram at @lewisburgartscouncil.

The Lewisburg Arts Council hopes that everyone will have a safe and fun Celebration this spring!